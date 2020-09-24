McLaren details 765LT's insane acceleration, debuts MSO customized examples

McLaren

Production of the new McLaren 765LT has begun ahead of deliveries commencing at the end of September, and it turns out the latest longtail supercar is even quicker than McLaren initially thought. When the 765LT was first announced back in March, McLaren said it would do 0-124 mph in 7.2 seconds and run through the quarter-mile in about 10 seconds. But after undergoing final testing, it turns out the 765LT will do 0-124 in 7.0 seconds flat and the quarter-mile in 9.9 seconds.

Let that sink in. The 765LT will hit 124 mph before most passenger cars have even hit 60 mph. As a reminder, the 765LT uses a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that makes 755 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. All that torque is sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and the 765LT is up to 176 pounds lighter than the 720S on which it's based. The 765LT also has a host of design changes for better aerodynamics (including that longer tail), upgraded chassis components, bigger breaks and a whole lot more.

McLaren also took this opportunity to show off two 765LTs created by MSO (McLaren Special Operations), the brand's customization division that can make pretty much all of a customer's dreams come true. The first one is called Strata, and it has a three-tone design theme inspired by a city skyline. Cherry black paint covers the front fenders and part of the nose, merging with Memphis red at the front of the car that transitions into Azores orange as you get toward the rear. The car took 390 hours to hand-paint, and the livery is echoed in some of the interior details.

The other MSO 765LT has a body entirely finished in exposed carbon fiber, which McLaren says was created in response to customer demand. This is the first time a "normal" McLaren other than one of the Ultimate Series hypercars will be offered from the factory with a visual carbon body, and while this example is standard clear gloss carbon, multiple color-tinted options are available. Both MSO 765LTs are equipped with options like vented front fenders, more carbon-fiber trim and the extraordinarily cool roof scoop.

The 765LT starts at $358,000 before destination and other charges, and the production run for 2020 is already sold out. Total production will only be 765 units, and McLaren says that it already has more interested customers for 2021 than cars actually available. So if you really want a 765LT but aren't already on the list, I suggest calling (and bribing) your dealer ASAP.