McLaren 720S Ride-On has its own infotainment system

McLaren on Thursday unveiled the 720S Ride-On.     

Photo:McLaren
1
of 11

The 720S Ride-On can be purchased in one of eight different McLaren paint colors, including a launch edition with the automaker's always-cool Papaya Spark hue.     

Photo:McLaren
2
of 11

Like the 720S, it has dihedral doors that open and close, and the whole exterior looks pretty close to the real thing.     

Photo:McLaren
3
of 11

The electric motor requires a key to start, and the toy pipes in some proper engine noise to make it feel more like the real thing.    

Photo:McLaren
4
of 11

In addition to a functional brake pedal and brake light, there's also a freakin' infotainment system.   

Photo:McLaren
5
of 11

It has USB and SD card inputs for playing music or even watching a video.

Photo:McLaren
6
of 11

The car comes with popular kid's songs built into the system, and the screen can also display pertinent information like the toy's range (probably not much).     

Photo:McLaren
7
of 11

There's also a remote control so parents can give their children an "autonomous" experience, in case their driving skills aren't yet trusted.

Photo:McLaren
8
of 11

While it's definitely affordable by McLaren's usual standards, it's still on the expensive side for new parents    

Photo:McLaren
9
of 11

It carries a starting price of £315 (about $400).     

Photo:McLaren
10
of 11

But then again, how many other ride-on toys come with engine sounds and an infotainment system?    

Photo:McLaren
11
of 11
