McLaren 720S Ride-On has its own infotainment system

By make and model
McLaren on Thursday unveiled the 720S Ride-On.
The 720S Ride-On can be purchased in one of eight different McLaren paint colors, including a launch edition with the automaker's always-cool Papaya Spark hue.
Like the 720S, it has dihedral doors that open and close, and the whole exterior looks pretty close to the real thing.
The electric motor requires a key to start, and the toy pipes in some proper engine noise to make it feel more like the real thing.
In addition to a functional brake pedal and brake light, there's also a freakin' infotainment system.
It has USB and SD card inputs for playing music or even watching a video.
The car comes with popular kid's songs built into the system, and the screen can also display pertinent information like the toy's range (probably not much).
There's also a remote control so parents can give their children an "autonomous" experience, in case their driving skills aren't yet trusted.
While it's definitely affordable by McLaren's usual standards, it's still on the expensive side for new parents
It carries a starting price of £315 (about $400).
But then again, how many other ride-on toys come with engine sounds and an infotainment system?