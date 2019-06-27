McLaren’s latest 720S is electric… and also a ride-on toy for children

Enlarge Image McLaren

In 2016, McLaren introduced its first all-electric car, a ride-on children's toy modeled after its P1 hypercar. Now, there's a second car in its lineup, and while the general idea is the same, there's even more tricks hidden away in its latest offering.

McLaren on Thursday unveiled the 720S Ride-On. Similar to the powered-wheel toys you see at the store that I will not name specifically out of trademark concerns, this new "car" aims to recreate the McLaren experience even more faithfully than the P1 Ride-On before it... within reason, of course.

The 720S Ride-On can be purchased in one of eight different McLaren paint colors, including a launch edition with the automaker's always-cool Papaya Spark hue. Like the 720S, it has dihedral doors that open and close, and the whole exterior looks pretty close to the real thing. The electric motor requires a key to start, and the toy pipes in some proper engine noise to make it feel more like the real thing.

In addition to a functional brake pedal and brake light, there's also a freakin' infotainment system, which has USB and SD card inputs for playing music or even watching a video. The car comes with popular kid's songs built into the system, and the screen can also display pertinent information like the toy's range (probably not much). There's also a remote control so parents can give their children an "autonomous" experience, in case their driving skills aren't yet trusted.

While it's definitely affordable by McLaren's usual standards, it's still on the expensive side for new parents, with a starting price of £315 (about $400). But then again, how many other ride-on toys come with engine sounds and an infotainment system?