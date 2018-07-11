The McLaren 600LT will hit 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds

  • McLaren 600LT
The McLaren 600LT will cost $240,000 in the US. It begins production this October.

Compared to the 570S Coupe on which it is based, the 600LT is longer, more powerful and lighter.

With 592 horsepower, the 600LT will hit 60 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds and boasts a top speed of 204 mph.

The car's top-exit exhausts are a special visual highlight.

McLaren also fitted carbon-ceramic brakes with an upgraded brake booster based on that in the Senna.

The 600LT has a dry weight 5 pounds lighter than the 570S Coupe.

McLaren says the 600LT will stop from 124 mph in just 384 feet.

Inside, McLaren pulled out the car's carpeting to save even more weight.

Aerodynamic changes give the 600LT a total of 220 pounds of downforce at 155 mph

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the McLaren 600LT.

