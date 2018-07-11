McLaren 600LT will cost $240,000, comes with free driver training

McLaren has let slip a few more important numbers that should get you even more excited about the new 600LT. While we already knew the LT -- for Longtail -- was far more extreme than the 570S, there are now specific figures to back that up. The car will rocket to 60 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds, from rest to 124 mph in 8.2 seconds and it boasts a top speed of 204 mph.

Those numbers make the 600LT just as quick to 60 and only 1 mph slower than the earlier 675LT. Not that we should be surprised that it's a performer, given the specs of the 600LT. McLaren's latest supercar tweaks the company's twin-turbo, 3.8-liter V8 to produce 592 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque, gains of 30 and 14, respectively, compared to the 570S. Moreover, the 600LT is five pounds lighter than the 570S coupe, at 2,749 pounds dry.

McLaren

A starting price in the US of $240,000, then, sounds reasonable for all the performance. McLaren will also throw in a free day of driver training for buyers, giving them what it calls a Pure McLaren Road Owner Track Day. We'd say it makes sense to learn a bit about controlling something as extreme as the 600LT.

There will of course be several options available on top of that base price. MSO Clubsport, a $29,370 package, starts with "Super-Lightweight" carbon-fiber seats that, when equipped, make the 600LT a whole 220 pounds skinnier than a 570S Coupe. It also features new carbon trim for the shift paddles, infotainment system surround and steering-wheel spokes, a carbon-fiber roof, carbon fender louvers and titanium wheel bolts.

To go even further, the MSO Clubsport Pro package ($34,600) adds a harness bar and six-point harness for race-track usage. Those lightweight seats, incidentally, are offered as a standalone option for a cool $6,060. Five-spoke wheels can be optioned for $4,950 if you don't like the standard 10-spoke design.

McLaren

The McLaren 600LT also gets new bodywork compared to the 570S Coupe, replete with top-exit exhausts and various aerodynamic tweaks to deliver 220 pounds of downforce at 155 mph. Its cabin has been stripped of carpeting, which saves 12.6 pounds alone, and lightweight suspension components come from the McLaren 720S. The carbon-ceramic brakes have a new brake booster based on learnings from the Senna, which McLaren promises will deliver better brake feel and shorter stopping distances. Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires, in a compound designed specifically for the 600LT, are standard.

McLaren will start production of the 600LT this October and says that total volume will be limited, though no exact number of cars has been specified. That's in part because of the difficulty of tooling its carbon-fiber body panels.