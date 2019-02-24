MSO's McLaren 600LT pays tribute to the 675LT

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
McLaren announced on Friday that it will unveil its latest MSO creation at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
This unique creation, based on the 2020 600LT Spider, pays tribute to the "longtail" model that immediately preceded it -- the 675LT.
The exterior is painted in Dove Gray paint, but your eyes will probably be drawn to the Napier Green highlights scattered about the body.
You'll find those highlights on the splitter, door sills, door inserts and the rear diffuser.
Slathering it around the top-mount exhaust pipes, too, may have been a bit much, but it can also be found on the brake calipers.
MSO touches are everywhere, including inside.
Napier Green extends to the 12 o'clock stripe on the steering wheel, as well as the contrast stitching seen throughout the cabin.
MSO also added embroidery to the headrests, in addition to Alcantara suede touches on the headliner and steering wheel.
Oh, hey, another MSO badge.
The 600LT badge is etched into the gas pedal, and there's also a MSO plaque inside, just to hammer home that exclusivity.
We'll be up close and personal with this car and others at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, so keep your eyes peeled to Roadshow in the next couple weeks.