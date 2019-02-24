McLaren 600LT MSO Bespoke goes green (sort of) using race car tech

McLaren Special Operations (MSO) is the branch of the automaker that's dedicated to churning out bespoke creations, like a carbon-on-carbon Senna or something as simple as white-gold Speedtail badges. At this year's Geneva Motor Show, it'll debut its latest creation.

McLaren announced on Friday that it will unveil its latest MSO creation at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. This unique creation, based on the 2020 600LT Spider, pays tribute to the "longtail" model that immediately preceded it -- the 675LT. The 600LT is already a rare car, but MSO's touches send that exclusivity into the freakin' Mirror Dimension.

The exterior is painted in Dove Gray paint, but your eyes will probably be drawn to the Napier Green highlights scattered about the body, which are meant to highlight the standout elements that make the 600LT a special car. The homage to the 675LT comes by way of the Napier Green paint itself, which was a launch color for the 675LT. You'll find those highlights on the splitter, door sills, door inserts and the rear diffuser. Slathering it around the top-mount exhaust pipes, too, may have been a bit much, but it can also be found on the brake calipers.

Enlarge Image McLaren

Those parts are actually painted using a method McLaren utilizes for its race cars, which sees the color applied to a thin film that's then applied to the part. McLaren says this process will one day be available for other bespoke projects.

Inside, Napier Green extends to the 12 o'clock stripe on the steering wheel, as well as the contrast stitching seen throughout the cabin. MSO also added embroidery to the headrests, in addition to Alcantara suede touches on the headliner and steering wheel. The 600LT badge is etched into the gas pedal, and there's also a MSO plaque inside, just to hammer home that exclusivity.

MSO has proven pretty popular with McLaren buyers. The automaker notes in this car's press release that "almost half" of 600LT owners have opted to add MSO's touches to their cars, making them truly personal expressions of enthusiasm. Given that frequency, MSO saw fit to deck out a 600LT of its own, and the result is pretty stunning. We'll be up close and personal with this car and others at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, so keep your eyes peeled to Roadshow in the next couple weeks.