Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Edition looks really lovely

The red top and red interior are so, so good.

The Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary looks downright lovely.

It takes cues from Mazda's first passenger car, the R360 Coupe.

The red roof for the soft top and the red interior pull directly from the R360 and look very good.

Lots of little details, like the key fob badging help celebrate the automaker's milestone.

We'll see the special edition land in the US later this year.

