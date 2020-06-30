Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Edition and its awesome red roof headed to US

Enlarge Image Mazda

Good news, Mazda fans. We know at least one of the brand's 100th Anniversary Edition cars is confirmed for the US, and it's perhaps the best of them all.

Mazda on Tuesday said the MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Edition will arrive in the US later this year. When the automaker announced the special edition cars, it wasn't able to confirm US timing or availability, due to the coronavirus pandemic. We still don't know if we'll see the other 100th Anniversary Edition cars, but at least we'll get something.

And that something comes with a super-awesome red soft top roof, should buyers opt for it. The special MX-5 Miata will also be available in RF-guise with a hard top. The white and red look takes cues from Mazda's first passenger car, the R360 Coupe. The range-topping R360 came with a shade of white (though it looks more cream to me) and a red roof. Inside, the cabin matched the ruby red roof, too. Thankfully, the 100th Anniversary Edition Miata does the same with a deep red leather interior. It's excellent.

Each special edition starts life as an MX-5 Miata Grand Touring variant, and aside from the special colors, the sports car receives special badges, wheel caps and a key fob featuring the 100th anniversary logo. All of the typical trimmings found in the Grand Touring trim are also included.

Prices for the special little sports car start at $33,615 before a destination charge. That'll nab buyers a soft-top model with a manual transmission. The RF starts at $36,370 with a manual. Swapping in an automatic transmission sees the price rise by $525.

If that's a little steep, Mazda has also rolled out some really wonderful trinkets to celebrate its milestone, too. They include coffee mugs, model cars and more and start at $30.