Maserati reveals Quattroporte, Levante special editions for Monterey Car Week

The 2020 Quattroporte Zegna special edition sports a wonderful Blu Sofisticato color.
Awash with fancy leather. Blue and brown look mighty fine together.
Here's a good look at the wonderful weaving Zegna does.
Maserati showed us the exterior of the 2020 Levante Zegan special edition, but not the outside.
Soon, this will be made into some fine leather seats.
All in a day's work for Zegna.
Closer to the final product.
Only 100 owners will sit atop this leather.
Who knew leather could look so good before installation?