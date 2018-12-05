Relax in Italian luxury in Maserati's Edizione Nobile lineup

  • Maserati Nobile
Maserati Ghibli

Maserati announced Wednesday that it will release a limited-edition Edizione Nobile package for the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans, as well as the Levante SUV.     

Maserati Ghibli

It adds a dark blue paint (new for the 2019 model year) outside, in addition to 20-inch alloy wheels and silver brake calipers.

Maserati Ghibli

Inside, there's a unique badge, seats from the GranSport trimmed in natural leather and a two-tone black-and-brown look throughout.     

Maserati Ghibli

The package is only available on the already-fancy GranLusso trim.     

Maserati Levante

Rear passengers get heated seats, while those up front get both heat and ventilation.     

Maserati Levante

The package also adds an Alcantara suede headliner, a Bowers & Wilkins audio system and Maserati's advanced driver-assist package.     

Maserati Levante

The sedans are outfitted with Rovere wood trim, while the Levante gets a metal weave instead.    

Maserati Levante

In an email, a Maserati spokesperson said the package adds more than $13,000 of kit, thus, it's a bit of a deal that it costs just $7,500.     

Maserati Quattroporte

You'll have to act fast, though, because only 50 packages are designated for each of the three cars in question.     

Maserati Quattroporte

Keep scrolling to check out a couple more pictures of Maserati's latest hi-lux package.

Maserati Quattroporte

Maserati Quattroporte

