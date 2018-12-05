Relax in Italian luxury in Maserati's Edizione Nobile lineup

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Maserati announced Wednesday that it will release a limited-edition Edizione Nobile package for the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans, as well as the Levante SUV.
It adds a dark blue paint (new for the 2019 model year) outside, in addition to 20-inch alloy wheels and silver brake calipers.
Inside, there's a unique badge, seats from the GranSport trimmed in natural leather and a two-tone black-and-brown look throughout.
The package is only available on the already-fancy GranLusso trim.
Rear passengers get heated seats, while those up front get both heat and ventilation.
The package also adds an Alcantara suede headliner, a Bowers & Wilkins audio system and Maserati's advanced driver-assist package.
The sedans are outfitted with Rovere wood trim, while the Levante gets a metal weave instead.
In an email, a Maserati spokesperson said the package adds more than $13,000 of kit, thus, it's a bit of a deal that it costs just $7,500.
You'll have to act fast, though, because only 50 packages are designated for each of the three cars in question.
Keep scrolling to check out a couple more pictures of Maserati's latest hi-lux package.