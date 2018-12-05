Somewhere out there is a person who looks at the most luxurious trim of Maserati and says, "That's not enough, and I would like to pay a bit more money for even more fancy stuff." For that person, the Edizione Nobile exists.
Maserati announced Wednesday that it will release a limited-edition Edizione Nobile package for the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans, as well as the Levante SUV. Sorry, GranTurismo buyers, this one isn't for you. It's also only available on S and S Q4 vehicles (and GTS, for Quattroporte only), so those wanting to purchase the 345-horsepower base V6 need not apply.
The package is only available on the already-fancy GranLusso trim. It adds a dark blue paint (new for the 2019 model year) outside, in addition to 20-inch alloy wheels and silver brake calipers. Inside, there's a unique badge, seats from the GranSport trimmed in natural leather and a two-tone black-and-brown look throughout. Rear passengers get heated seats, while those up front get both heat and ventilation. The sedans are outfitted with Rovere wood trim, while the Levante gets a metal weave instead.
That's not all. The package also adds an Alcantara suede headliner, a Bowers & Wilkins audio system and Maserati's advanced driver-assist package. That suite includes a surround-view camera, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition.
In an email, a Maserati spokesperson said the package adds more than $13,000 of kit, thus, it's a bit of a deal that it costs just $7,500. You'll have to act fast, though, because only 50 packages are designated for each of the three cars in question. If you're already spending upwards of $75,000, what's a few grand between friends?
Discuss: Maserati's Edizione Nobile adds plushness to Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte
