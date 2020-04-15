Lotus Evija looks stunning in red

Hello, Lotus Evija.
The upcoming electric supercar looks pretty darn good in red.
Lotus released these images from its official configurator, which is rolling out to buyers now.
It's a technological marvel of a system that uses ray tracing to capture the car.
Aside from red, we know there will be silver, black and yellow to choose from.
Buyers will have plenty of options to choose from for this electric supercar.
Every Evija will pack just under 2,000 horsepower.
The butterfly doors are also standard.
Production should start in late 2020 in England.
If only I had $2 million...