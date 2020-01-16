Lexus looks to the moon with lunar mobility concepts

  • Lexus Zero Gravity
  • Lexus Cosmo moon mobility concept
  • Lexus bouncing moon rover
  • Lexus Lunar Cruisar
  • Lexus Lunar Mission Y
  • Lexus Y lunar mobility concept
  • Lexus Moon Racer

Lexus Zero Gravity

Lexus has come up with seven moon mobility concepts that show how humans could travel on the moon. This one's called the Lexus Zero Gravity.

Lexus Cosmo moon mobility concept

The Lexus Cosmo is more of a rocket, but super cool.

Lexus Bouncing Moon Roller

The Bouncing Moon Roller can go anywhere and bounce in low-gravity situations.

Lexus Lunar Cruisar

The Lunar Cruisar is more of a car and takes a lot of inspiration from the LF-30 concept.

Lexus Lunar Mission Y

The Mission Y is very futuristic and caters to air travel.

Lexus Y lunar mobility concept

The Lexus Y (minus the "Mission") is more off-road monster truck.

Lexus Moon Racer

To get somewhere fast, there's the Moon Racer concept.

