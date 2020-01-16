Lexus looks to the moon with lunar mobility concepts

Lexus has come up with seven moon mobility concepts that show how humans could travel on the moon. This one's called the Lexus Zero Gravity.
The Lexus Cosmo is more of a rocket, but super cool.
The Bouncing Moon Roller can go anywhere and bounce in low-gravity situations.
The Lunar Cruisar is more of a car and takes a lot of inspiration from the LF-30 concept.
The Mission Y is very futuristic and caters to air travel.
The Lexus Y (minus the "Mission") is more off-road monster truck.
To get somewhere fast, there's the Moon Racer concept.