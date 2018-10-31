Lexus LX Inspiration Series is only a little inspiring

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Lexus will bring the 2019 LX Inspiration Series to this year's Los Angeles Auto Show.
The Inspiration Series is a limited-edition trim that makes Lexus' fancy cars even fancier.
The exterior of the LX Inspiration Series is adorned with 21-inch black alloy wheels and a black front grille with dark chrome trim.
There's also black trim for the headlights, fog lights and windows.
The headlights' lenses are smoked for added darkness, too.
There are absolutely no adjustments to the underpinnings of the LX -- this is inspiration in visual form only.
There are also black chrome accents on the taillights, license plate trim and rear doors.
As for the interior, it's decked out with exclusive white leather and a black headliner.
There's also some unique carpeting, cargo mats and key gloves, and... that's it, really.
The LX Inspiration Series will set you back a cool $100,420.
With two-row variants starting around $85,000 and three-row variants starting around $90,000, that's a whole lot of dough for some dark trim and white leather.
You can see it in person at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show in about a month.