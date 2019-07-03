Lexus LS 500 Inspiration Series rocks the wildest interior trim in the industry

  • 2020 Lexus LS 500 Inspiration Series
Lexus on Wednesday unveiled the 2020 LS 500 Inspiration Series.     

Photo:Lexus
It's clad in a unique exterior color called Deep Garnet, which errs toward the darker side of reds.     

The dark theme stays alive with Black Vapor Chrome alloy wheels, and... that's it.     

The LS is generally devoid of flashy bits around the body, and the Inspiration Series keeps it that way.    

Underneath the fancy bits, it's the same Lexus LS 500 as usual.

Its 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 puts out 416 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque.    

Rear-wheel drive is standard, but buyers can also opt for all-wheel drive.    

The LS Inspiration Series will be limited to 300 units in the US when it goes on sale this fall.     

There's white leather trim on the seats, door panels and center console, contrasting against a black dashboard, steering wheel and carpet.     

It sports the wild Kiriko glass found only on the high-dollar Executive Package    

While pricing hasn't yet been announced, a base LS starts at about $75,000, so the Inspiration Series should hopefully stay under $100,000, even with the Kiriko glass. 

