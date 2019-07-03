Lexus LS 500 Inspiration Series brings special color palette to sedans for the first time

Enlarge Image Lexus

Lexus' Inspiration Series doesn't add any wild power or crazy interior kit. Instead, it's a limited-edition appearance package that aims to make each model a little more special. Three have already been unveiled, and now, it's time for a fourth.

Lexus on Wednesday unveiled the 2020 LS 500 Inspiration Series. It's clad in a unique exterior color called Deep Garnet, which errs toward the darker side of reds. The dark theme stays alive with Black Vapor Chrome alloy wheels, and... that's it. The LS is generally devoid of flashy bits around the body, and the Inspiration Series keeps it that way.

The interior ramps up the fancy even further. There's white leather trim on the seats, door panels and center console, contrasting against a black dashboard, steering wheel and carpet. The Mark Levinson speakers carry dark trim, as well. There are also Lexus puddle lamps on each door, as well as blue LED lighting for the dashboard.

The most impressive part of the LS Inspiration Series, though, is its door panel trim. It sports the wild Kiriko glass found only on the high-dollar Executive Package. It's unlike any trim I've seen before, with depth and detail that even the most expensive German and British vehicles have a hard time matching. It's also egregious expensive, adding $6,000 to an Executive Package that already commands an extra $17,100 from the owner's pocket.

Underneath the fancy bits, it's the same Lexus LS 500 as usual. Its 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 puts out 416 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but buyers can also opt for all-wheel drive. The LS Inspiration Series will be limited to 300 units in the US when it goes on sale this fall. While pricing hasn't yet been announced, a base LS starts at about $75,000, so the Inspiration Series should hopefully stay under $100,000, even with the Kiriko glass.