Lexus used the backdrop of the 2018 Chicago Auto Show to unveil the RC F and GS F 10th anniversary editions.     

These are seriously limited-edition vehicles -- Lexus will build just 240 RC F coupes and a scant 100 examples of the GS F sedan.    

The changes are entirely aesthetic, but if you like it when interiors get weird, these should be right up your alley.    

On the outside, Lexus fitted both cars with a coat of matte gray paint.     

This paint job is claimed to withstand the rigors of daily use, and it can even go through a car wash without being ruined    

Other exterior finishes include blue brake calipers and polished black wheels.    

Just wait until the interior, though.

Both cars have blue carbon fiber trim pieces and blue leather front seats with white accents -- on the GS F, the rear seats get blue leather, but only on the side bolsters.    

Both cars also get a blue shift knob, steering wheel and instrument panel topper.     

Both cars will arrive at dealers this summer, and pricing will be announced closer to that time.

Limited edition Lexus GS F, RC F sport a crazy blue interior

Published:
