It's hard to believe that it's been 10 years since Lexus launched its F performance vehicles. But now that we're a decade into it, Lexus decided it was a good time to unveil some special editions.

Lexus used the backdrop of the 2018 Chicago Auto Show to unveil the RC F and GS F 10th anniversary editions. These are seriously limited-edition vehicles -- Lexus will build just 240 RC F coupes and a scant 100 examples of the GS F sedan. The changes are entirely aesthetic, but if you like it when interiors get weird, these should be right up your alley.

Enlarge Image Lexus

On the outside, Lexus fitted both cars with a coat of matte gray paint. It's Lexus' first time using matte paint since its LFA supercar. Thankfully, unlike many other automakers' matte paint jobs, this one is claimed to withstand the rigors of daily use, and it can even go through a car wash without being ruined. Other exterior finishes include blue brake calipers and polished black wheels.

The interior is way crazier. Both cars have blue carbon fiber trim pieces and blue leather front seats with white accents -- on the GS F, the rear seats get blue leather, but only on the side bolsters. Both cars also get a blue shift knob, steering wheel and instrument panel topper. The RC F rounds out its interior with an embossed headliner. The GS F doesn't get the headliner, but it gets blue seat belts and additional blue carbon fiber on the center console.

Both cars have the same powertrain as non-special editions -- a 5.0-liter V8 putting out 467 horsepower, all of which is routed to the rear wheels by way of an eight-speed automatic transmission. The RC F has an available torque-vectoring differential, but it's standard on the GS F.

Both the RC F and GS F special editions will arrive at dealers this summer, and pricing will be announced closer to that time.