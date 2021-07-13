/>

Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van kit revealed

This will be Lego's third major Creators Kit based on a classic VW of the 1960s and '70s.

Antuan Goodwin
Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
1 of 29 Lego

Lego's latest Creator Expert kit is the new Volkswagen T2 Camper Van

Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
2 of 29 Lego

The T2 is the successor to the VW T1 camper van in real life and in Lego kit form, following up the T1 kit from 2011.

Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
3 of 29 Lego

The new kit is larger and boasts over 2,200 pieces.

Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
4 of 29 Lego

Accessories, including surfboards and folding deck chairs, complement the camper-van lifestyle.

Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
5 of 29 Lego

A pop-up fabric roof and real sliding side door are the highlight features of this build.

Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
6 of 29 Lego

There are also fabric side window curtains and a small plastic version of the T2's wraparound bay window windshield.

Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
7 of 29 Lego

The kit arrives in August for $180.

Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
8 of 29 Lego

Inside, you'll find a full kitchenette with a fold-flat rear bench seat.

Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
9 of 29 Lego

Whether you go full hippie with the stickers or opt for a clean, sticker-free look, the Lego VW T2 Camper looks like a fun build and a handsome display piece.

Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
10 of 29 Lego

Learn more about the kit or just enjoy the rest of the photos.

Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
11 of 29 Lego
Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
12 of 29 Lego
Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
13 of 29 Lego
Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
14 of 29 Lego
Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
15 of 29 Lego
Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
16 of 29 Lego
Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
17 of 29 Lego
Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
18 of 29 Lego
Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
19 of 29 Lego
Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
20 of 29 Lego
Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
21 of 29 Lego
Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
22 of 29 Lego
Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
23 of 29 Lego
Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
24 of 29 Lego
Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
25 of 29 Lego
Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
26 of 29 Lego
Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
27 of 29 Lego
Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
28 of 29 Lego
Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van
29 of 29 Lego

