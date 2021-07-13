Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van kit revealed

This will be Lego's third major Creators Kit based on a classic VW of the 1960s and '70s.
The T2 is the successor to the VW T1 camper van in real life and in Lego kit form, following up the T1 kit from 2011.
The new kit is larger and boasts over 2,200 pieces.
Accessories, including surfboards and folding deck chairs, complement the camper-van lifestyle.
A pop-up fabric roof and real sliding side door are the highlight features of this build.
There are also fabric side window curtains and a small plastic version of the T2's wraparound bay window windshield.
The kit arrives in August for $180.
Inside, you'll find a full kitchenette with a fold-flat rear bench seat.
Whether you go full hippie with the stickers or opt for a clean, sticker-free look, the Lego VW T2 Camper looks like a fun build and a handsome display piece.