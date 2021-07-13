Lego and Volkswagen team up on nostalgia-fueled T2 Camper Van kit

Lego

Lego and Volkswagen have joined forces once more to deliver another brick-built, nostalgia-fueled model of a classic VW vehicle: This time, it's the 1970s era T2 Camper.

Previous Lego x Volkswagen kits include the original 1962 VW T1 Camper kit released in 2011 and the 1960s era VW Beetle kit follow-up, which debuted in 2016 and currently enjoys a permanent home on display in my living room. The latest kit is based on the also-iconic second generation of VW's Type 2 Camper van, which was sold in the US and Europe in the late 1960s and throughout the 1970s, and boasts many of the coolest features of its real-world counterpart.

Read more: Best Lego kits for car lovers for 2021

The plastic model features a sliding side door and a plastic windshield that mimics the T2's wraparound bay window design. Inside, there's a fully modeled kitchen with a tiny refrigerator, sink and opening cabinets. There's even a little teapot for the gas stove. The rear bench seats fold and the steering works. Based on the photos, this is thanks to suspension and steering pieces borrowed from some of Lego's more advanced Technics kits.

The T2 kit is also about 2 inches longer than the T1 kit, measuring 13.5 inches from the spare tire on its nose to the rear bumper, 5.5 inches wide, 6 inches tall and long. The kit consists of 2,207 pieces -- including an all-new brick color for the exterior paint -- and a sticker pack with both German and US number plates and an assortment of hippie-dippy retro graphics. I'll probably go mostly stickerless, for a clean build, for mine.

Aimed at builders aged 18 and up, the Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van (kit number 10279) should begin arriving in stores and at Lego.com on Aug. 1 for $180.

Read more: Driving a 1963 VW Bus shows me what the all-electric ID Buzz must get right