Dom's Dodge Charger is the latest Lego Technic creation

This is the latest creation from Lego for its Technic line of build projects.
It's the 1970 Dodge Charger R/T from the Fast and Furious franchise.
The Charger is best known as Dominic Toretto's car of choice from the first film, though we've seen it in a couple of other instances.
Total, there are 1,077 pieces.
Yes, it comes with NOS tanks in the trunk. This is a Fast and Furious car, after all.
A replica V8 engine is under the hood with moving pistons to boot.
Lego did a great job nailing the car's design.
There's a wheelie bar included to let the Charger grab some air.
The kit is open for preorders now and will go on sale April 27.
Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Lego Technic Charger!