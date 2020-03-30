Lego Technic tackles Fast and Furious with kit for Dom's Dodge Charger

Enlarge Image Lego

The Lego Technic universe has crossed paths with the Fast and Furious universe. On Monday, everyone's favorite toy block builder revealed Dominic Toretto's 1970 Dodge Charger R/T as the latest kit to join the Technic line.

Fans of the film series will absolutely remember the Charger R/T from the original entry into the franchise, and the famed drag race featuring the muscle car and a Toyota Supra. The Charger R/T has reemerged for a handful of other appearances throughout the film series.

For its Lego Technic debut, the company turned the car into a 1:13 scale, 1,077-piece kit complete with a replica V8 engine under the hood (with moving pistons), a wheelie bar and NOS tanks in the trunk. In case of a "danger to manifold" situation, there's also a fire extinguisher in the cabin.

Overall, the set looks like a very accurate representation of the Charger. The Technic kits are a tad hit or miss when it comes to their target design's likeness, but Dom's ride of choice is pretty spot on. It helps the Chargers of this era were full of straight lines and edges, but even the headlights and taillights provide a sense of realism to the final build.

The kit is available for preorder starting March 30 and will go on sale starting April 27. It should give fans something to ease the pain of Fast and Furious 9's delay following the coronavirus outbreak. Originally, the film was set for release on May 22, but now, it will hit theaters in April 2021.