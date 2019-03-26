Lego McLaren Senna is made from nearly half a million bricks

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The latest car to be immortalized as a full-size Lego model is the McLaren Senna.
Every detail of the genuine Senna has been carried over to the Lego model, including the dihedral doors seen here.
Assembling the Lego Senna took builders 2,725 hours and a total of 467,854 bricks.
That's about nine hours longer than it took McLaren to build the real Senna, the company says.
Not everything is made from Lego, however, as these wheels are tires are genuine McLaren units.
Designers even recreated the Senna's humongous rear wing.
The Lego model is 1,100 pounds heavier than the real thing, scaling at about 3,748 pounds.
The seat, pedals and steering wheel are all also real pieces.