The Lego Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is one of its most realistic sets yet

By make and model
Lego on Tuesday unveiled the newest addition to its Creator line, a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy.
Measuring over 7 inches high, 7 inches wide and 12 inches long, the Danish company's creation looks as close to the real thing as possible.
With 1,023 pieces in the box, it will cost $99.99 when it goes on sale on Aug. 1.
There are a number of features in the Fat Boy set.
It rocks a Milwaukee-Eight two-cylinder engine with moving pistons that engage when the rear wheel is spun.
The handlebar turns the front wheel, and the kickstand is also functional.
There are two exhaust pipes and levers for the transmission and brakes.
It rocks the same red and black "Wicked Red" paint scheme as the life-size bike, too.
To help commemorate the new set, Lego's master builders went about assembling a life-size version of the Fat Boy from Lego bricks, too.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out more pictures of the Lego Harley-Davidson Fat Boy.