The Lego Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is one of its most realistic sets yet

  • Lego Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
  • Lego Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
  • Lego Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
  • Lego Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
  • Lego Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
  • Lego Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
  • Lego Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
  • Lego Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
  • Lego Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
  • Lego Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
  • Lego Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
  • Lego Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
  • Lego Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
  • Lego Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

Lego on Tuesday unveiled the newest addition to its Creator line, a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy.     

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Lego
1
of 14

Measuring over 7 inches high, 7 inches wide and 12 inches long, the Danish company's creation looks as close to the real thing as possible.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lego
2
of 14

With 1,023 pieces in the box, it will cost $99.99 when it goes on sale on Aug. 1.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lego
3
of 14

There are a number of features in the Fat Boy set.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lego
4
of 14

It rocks a Milwaukee-Eight two-cylinder engine with moving pistons that engage when the rear wheel is spun.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lego
5
of 14

The handlebar turns the front wheel, and the kickstand is also functional.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lego
6
of 14

There are two exhaust pipes and levers for the transmission and brakes.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lego
7
of 14

It rocks the same red and black "Wicked Red" paint scheme as the life-size bike, too.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lego
8
of 14

To help commemorate the new set, Lego's master builders went about assembling a life-size version of the Fat Boy from Lego bricks, too.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lego
9
of 14

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out more pictures of the Lego Harley-Davidson Fat Boy.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lego
10
of 14

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lego
11
of 14

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lego
12
of 14

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lego
13
of 14

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lego
14
of 14
Now Reading

The Lego Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is one of its most realistic sets yet

Up Next

2019 Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer: Cool, comfortable, and approachable

Latest Stories

Toyota will build new SUV at joint-venture plant with Mazda, replacing more Corollas

Toyota will build new SUV at joint-venture plant with Mazda, replacing more Corollas

by
Tesla prepares to boost Fremont production, report says

Tesla prepares to boost Fremont production, report says

by
Bentley's EXP 100 GT is an electric, self-driving concept car for an ultra-luxe future

Bentley's EXP 100 GT is an electric, self-driving concept car for an ultra-luxe future

by
Great, the Honda Civic Type R is getting another price bump

Great, the Honda Civic Type R is getting another price bump

by
Acura NSX holds its own against NSX GT3 Evo race car, but can't out-lap it

Acura NSX holds its own against NSX GT3 Evo race car, but can't out-lap it

by