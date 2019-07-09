Lego's Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is as American as apple pie

Enlarge Image Lego

Lego's Creator line offers a wide variety of lifelike automotive recreations using the traditional Lego bricks. It's still a kit that takes time and effort, but it's a little less complicated than the advanced Technic sets. Nevertheless, its latest offering provides a healthy dose of realism for an American motorcycle icon.

Lego on Tuesday unveiled the newest addition to its Creator line, a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy. Measuring over 7 inches high, 7 inches wide and 12 inches long, the Danish company's creation looks as close to the real thing as possible. With 1,023 pieces in the box, it will cost $99.99 when it goes on sale on Aug. 1.

There are a number of features in the Fat Boy set. It rocks a Milwaukee-Eight two-cylinder engine with moving pistons that engage when the rear wheel is spun. The handlebar turns the front wheel, and the kickstand is also functional. There are two exhaust pipes and levers for the transmission and brakes. It rocks the same red and black "wicked red" paint scheme as the life-size bike, too.

To help commemorate the new set, Lego's master builders went about assembling a life-size version of the Fat Boy from Lego bricks, too. This one is just a bit more involved than the Creator set, comprising almost 70,000 pieces and requiring 865 hours to build. It doesn't rock an actual V-twin, but it has silver coated parts, sound and light effects and even animation control over Wi-Fi. Good luck trying to build that one at home.

"Bringing this Harley-Davidson motorcycle to life in brick form is incredibly exciting," said Mike Psiaki, one of Lego's design masters, in a statement. "The model truly captures the iconic design, advanced engineering and attention to detail of this iconic motorcycle, offering an immersive building experience and a unique collector's item for Harley-Davidson enthusiasts and Lego fans of all ages."