Lego's Ferrari Daytona SP3 Is Sized for Kids, Priced for Adults

With a suggested retail price of $400, it's still less expensive than a real Ferrari.
Lego this week unveiled the latest automotive model in the Technic lineup, a Ferrari Daytona SP3.
This kit contains 3,778 pieces, most of which are bright red, which isn't a surprise for a Ferrari.
Its V12 engine features moving pistons, and that mates up to a functional eight-speed sequential transmission, similar to other Lego Technic vehicles.
Like other automotive Technic sets, the Ferrari Daytona SP3 is quite the big boy.
It rings in at 5.5 inches tall, 9.5 inches wide and 23 inches long.
Each model gets their own unique serial number, in addition to a small placard you can display next to the car.
An included booklet explains how Lego and Ferrari worked closely to develop this model, but if you really want to go hard in the paint, Lego is producing a coffee-table book that dives even deeper.
Lego Technic sets are large and intricate, so it's no surprise they have a child-unfriendly price tag.
The Ferrari Daytona SP3 set is a bargain over a regular Ferrari, but at a suggested retail price of $400, it's quite the pricey model, too.
