Lego's Ferrari Daytona SP3 Is Sized for Kids, Priced for Adults

With a suggested retail price of $400, it's still less expensive than a real Ferrari.

Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
1 of 27 Lego

Lego this week unveiled the latest automotive model in the Technic lineup, a Ferrari Daytona SP3.     

Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
2 of 27 Lego

This kit contains 3,778 pieces, most of which are bright red, which isn't a surprise for a Ferrari.     

Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
3 of 27 Lego

Its V12 engine features moving pistons, and that mates up to a functional eight-speed sequential transmission, similar to other Lego Technic vehicles. 

Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
4 of 27 Lego

Like other automotive Technic sets, the Ferrari Daytona SP3 is quite the big boy.    

Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
5 of 27 Lego

It rings in at 5.5 inches tall, 9.5 inches wide and 23 inches long.    

Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
6 of 27 Lego

Each model gets their own unique serial number, in addition to a small placard you can display next to the car.     

Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
7 of 27 Lego

An included booklet explains how Lego and Ferrari worked closely to develop this model, but if you really want to go hard in the paint, Lego is producing a coffee-table book that dives even deeper.    

Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
8 of 27 Lego

Lego Technic sets are large and intricate, so it's no surprise they have a child-unfriendly price tag.     

Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
9 of 27 Lego

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 set is a bargain over a regular Ferrari, but at a suggested retail price of $400, it's quite the pricey model, too.    

Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
10 of 27 Lego

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3!

Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
11 of 27 Lego
Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
12 of 27 Lego
Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
13 of 27 Lego
Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
14 of 27 Lego
Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
15 of 27 Lego
Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
16 of 27 Lego
Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
17 of 27 Lego
Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
18 of 27 Lego
Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
19 of 27 Lego
Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
20 of 27 Lego
Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
21 of 27 Lego
Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
22 of 27 Lego
Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
23 of 27 Lego
Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
24 of 27 Lego
Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
25 of 27 Lego
Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
26 of 27 Lego
Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3
27 of 27 Lego

