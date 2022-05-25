Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 Has Us Seeing Red

Lego's Technic models aren't the usual snap-some-bricks-together sets you see on children's shelves. Through more complex pieces, the company is able to create "toys" that contain impressive features like working transmissions or pneumatic cranes. The latest Lego Technic set has plenty of wow factor, and for car geeks, it may be the easiest way to say they own a Ferrari.

Lego this week unveiled the latest automotive model in the Technic lineup, a Ferrari Daytona SP3. This kit contains 3,778 pieces, most of which are bright red, which isn't a surprise for a Ferrari. Its V12 engine features moving pistons, and that mates up to a functional 8-speed sequential transmission, similar to other Lego Technic vehicles.

Like other automotive Technic sets, the Ferrari Daytona SP3 is quite the big boy. It rings in at 5.5 inches tall, 9.5 inches wide and 23 inches long once built. Each model gets their own unique serial number, in addition to a small placard you can display next to the car. An included booklet explains how Lego and Ferrari worked closely to develop this model, but if you really want to go hard in the paint, Lego is producing a coffee table book that dives even deeper. Only 5,000 copies will be printed.

Lego Technic sets are large and intricate, so it's no surprise they have a very child-unfriendly price tag. The Ferrari Daytona SP3 set is a bargain over a regular Ferrari, but at a suggested retail price of $400, it's quite the pricey model, too. Both the Daytona SP3 and its coffee table book will go on sale on June 1.

In real life, the Daytona SP3 is a limited-run model from Ferrari's Icona series. A 6.5-liter V12 from the 812 Superfast provides 830 horsepower and 514 pound-feet of torque. Its wild styling is evocative of the Ferrari 330 P4 endurance racer from the 1960s. Only 599 examples were built, all of which were spoken for before production even commenced, and each carried a price tag of about $2.25 million.