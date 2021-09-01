/>
X

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition celebrates the release of No Time to Die

Land Rover is building 300 Defender 110 special editions inspired by the example appearing in the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition
1 of 8 Land Rover

In celebration of its role in the 25th James Bond film, Land Rover SV Bespoke has debuted the Defender V8 Bond Edition.

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition
2 of 8 Land Rover

Based on the example that appears in the film, the Bond Edition features black paint, Extended Black Pack trim and 22-inch Luna Gloss Black wheels.

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition
3 of 8 Land Rover

Xenon Blue brake calipers provide a pop of color.

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition
4 of 8 Land Rover

Defender 007 badges can be found on the doorsills and on the rear hatch.

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition
5 of 8 Land Rover

The Pivi Pro infotainment also features a unique Defender 007 boot animation.

def-v8-22my-bond-nttd-dva-010921-01
6 of 8 Land Rover

The 007 badge can also be spotted in the puddle lights illuminating the ground at night.

def-v8-22my-bond-nttd-dva-010921-17
7 of 8 Land Rover

Only 300 examples will be built by the SV Bespoke team in the UK.  

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition
8 of 8 Land Rover

In addition to the new Defender, a Range Rover Classic and a Land Rover Series III can also be spotted gracing the silver screen in No Time to Die.

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

38 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

65 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is a desert brawler

More Galleries

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is a desert brawler

73 Photos
Exploring the Saab Heritage Car Museum

More Galleries

Exploring the Saab Heritage Car Museum

49 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid blends style and efficiency

More Galleries

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid blends style and efficiency

21 Photos