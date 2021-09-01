Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition celebrates the release of No Time to Die

Land Rover is building 300 Defender 110 special editions inspired by the example appearing in the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die.
In celebration of its role in the 25th James Bond film, Land Rover SV Bespoke has debuted the Defender V8 Bond Edition.
Based on the example that appears in the film, the Bond Edition features black paint, Extended Black Pack trim and 22-inch Luna Gloss Black wheels.
Xenon Blue brake calipers provide a pop of color.
Defender 007 badges can be found on the doorsills and on the rear hatch.
The Pivi Pro infotainment also features a unique Defender 007 boot animation.
The 007 badge can also be spotted in the puddle lights illuminating the ground at night.
Only 300 examples will be built by the SV Bespoke team in the UK.
In addition to the new Defender, a Range Rover Classic and a Land Rover Series III can also be spotted gracing the silver screen in No Time to Die.