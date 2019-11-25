Lamborghini V12 Vision GT concept is a hits the digital realm

This is the Lamborghini V12 Vision GT.
It's a supercar concept created for Gran Turismo.
Yeah, it's a wild thing, huh?
It doesn't preview a production car, but Lamborghini did say the design could influence future cars.
The cockpit is super futuristic with all essential driver information relayed onto the windshield.
Batmobile is that you?
This is a single-seat supercar, too, and getting into it is like a jet fighter.
That rear wing is utterly massive.
The main body isn't connected to the fenders for major aero efficiency.
