Lamborghini V12 Vision GT is a wild supercar for the digital world

Enlarge Image Lamborghini

Argue about Gran Turismo and Forza Motorsport all you want, but the latter simply can't touch the deep connection with the real-life automotive world. Polyphony Digital's simulation racer continues to host a space for automakers to develop their wildest dreams, and this weekend, Lamborghini decided to partake.

Just ahead of the Gran Turismo Championship in Monte Carlo, Lamborghini revealed the Lambo V12 Vision GT. It's the latest digital-only supercar for the video game, but it borrows a lot of real life elements. Namely, the powertrain isn't something concocted for a video game -- this video game concept uses the hybrid powertrain found in the upcoming Sian FKP 37. Recall, the production supercar uses a supercapacitor.

The supercapacitor electrified the traditional V12 engine to boost efficiency and power. Total, there's 819 horsepower available, which is exactly what the V12 Vision GT will produce for those racing the car digitally in Gran Turismo.

What isn't totally borrowed from a production Lamborghini is the downright extreme design. This is the digital world, after all, which means anything is possible. Have a look at some other Vision GT concepts to understand what I mean. For the Italian firm, it decided to make something fit for a superhero to drive with its giant rear wing that boasts Y-styled taillights (similar to the Sian FKP 37, but far more dramatic).

The front fascia also incorporates the Y-design headlights as thin strips, something we've seen in recent Lamborghini concepts, but toned down for the production Sian FKP 37.

The main body actually doesn't connect with the fenders, a nod to what Lamborghini says emphasizes extreme aerodynamic properties. Function over form, if you will. This is also a single-seater supercar, with a major emphasis on the cockpit as a central design point. Indeed, the wedge-like shapes all seem to point to the single most important area for a supercar -- the driver's cabin.

Enlarge Image Lamborghini

Entering the cockpit is reminiscent of a fighter jet, says the Italian firm. Any essential buttons are all placed on the steering wheel, while readouts spread across the windshield in a futuristic fashion.

While the V12 Vision GT concept doesn't foreshadow a single car, Lamborghini did hint this was an exercise to see where the firm could take its design language in the future. The Sian FKP 37 already showed the company is going to keep things wild moving into its electrified era, and this latest concept doubles down on that premise. Gamers will find the V12 Vision GT ready for the race track this coming spring.