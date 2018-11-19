Lamborghini Urus ST-X Concept is ready to race

  • Lamborghini Urus ST-X Concept
The Urus ST-X Concept will form the basis for Lamborghini's new one-make series.     

It's basically an Urus that's been modified for track use, and it looks boss with its aggressive aerodynamics and its loud shade of Verde Mantis paint.     

All in, the Urus ST-X Concept is some 25 percent lighter than the road-going version.     

That's doubly impressive considering the interior's loaded with racing-specific safety equipment, including a steel roll cage, a racing-compliant fuel tank and a fire-suppression system.     

One thing that doesn't change on the ST-X Concept, however, is the powertrain.     

If there isn't a racing series that'll accommodate your brand new super-SUV, why, just make one from scratch! 

