Lamborghini Urus ST-X Concept previews a one-make SUV racing series

If there isn't a racing series that'll accommodate your brand new super-SUV, why, just make one from scratch!

Lamborghini last week announced that it intends to create a racing series for the Lamborghini Urus SUV. But it won't just be a series that pulls the Urus off the street and slaps on a new set of racing slicks -- it'll have a car built just for the job.

The Urus ST-X Concept will form the basis for Lamborghini's new one-make series. It's basically an Urus that's been thoroughly modified for track use, and it looks boss with its aggressive aerodynamics and its loud shade of Verde Mantis paint. The air intakes have grown for better on-track cooling, and the exhaust sports a unique hexagonal design. The standard wheels have been replaced with center-locking alloy wheels, too.

All in, the Urus ST-X Concept is some 25 percent lighter than the road-going version. That's doubly impressive, considering the interior is loaded with racing-specific safety equipment, including a steel roll cage, a racing-compliant fuel tank and a fire suppression system.

One thing that doesn't change on the ST-X Concept, however, is the powertrain. Under the hood is the same 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 that lives in the standard version. It's good for about 650 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. Considering all that power shoves the standard Urus to 62 mph in just 3.6 seconds, the racing version will be even quicker thanks to its lower curb weight.

The Urus ST-X Concept will make its track debut during the 2019 Lamborghini World Finals series, but the whole series won't kick off until 2020, when it will visit various FIA-approved tracks across Europe and the Middle East.