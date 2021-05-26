Lamborghini Super Trofeo Evo 2 could show the shape of things to come

With all kinds of brutal-looking aero, we could be going back to the over-the-top Lambo styling of the 1980s.

Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo 2
Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo 2

The Super Trofeo race series is about to get its next leap forward.

This will come in the form of the insanely aggressive-looking Huracan Super Trofeo Evo 2.

The new race car features tons of new aerodynamic tweaks to maximize downforce.

It also could give us an idea of what we can expect from Lamborghini road car styling in coming generations.

Among the changes to the Evo 2 are a totally revised front end with new lighting.

There's also a new rear diffuser.

The giant carbon-fiber racing wing is hard to miss as well.

The Evo 2's braking system gets an upgrade as well.

It gets larger steel rotors and new calipers with bigger pads.

The rest of the V10 drivetrain remains mostly unchanged.

Keep scrolling or swiping for more shots of Lambo's latest.

