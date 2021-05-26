Lamborghini says its Super Trofeo Evo 2 is a sign of things to come

Lamborghini

A one-make series isn't typically where we'd look to see the future of styling for a brand's upcoming models, but Lamborghini isn't your typical car company in many ways. Nevertheless, the Italian supercar manufacturer announced its Huracan Super Trofeo Evo 2 on Wednesday, and according to the folks in Sant'Agata Bolognese, its design language is a preview of things to come.

Like all Super Trofeo models from the last seven years, the Evo 2 is based on the road-going Huracan supercar. However, because the Huracan is already a staggeringly fast car, the folks from Lamborghini's racing division, aka Squadra Corse, and its design arm, Centro Stile, focused the bulk of their efforts on adding downforce and improving cooling through clever body design.

The changes that the racing and design teams have wrought are many, but among the biggest are a new rear diffuser, a great big carbon-fiber wing, and a new front end with updated lighting. The results are dramatic and, being as the Evo 2 is a race car, we suspect they're also highly functional. Among the other changes are a revised braking system with 15.35-inch rotors, up from 15.31 inches, and a new caliper design that accepts brake pads with much more surface area than in previous generations.

The Huracan Super Trofeo Evo 2 is powered by the same 5.2-liter V10 as the road car, and in this form, it produces 620 horsepower. That power is routed through a six-speed Xtrac sequential transmission (the road car uses a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission) and out to the rear wheels.

Prices for the new car start at around $306,000 before taxes, which is not that insane, considering the last Huracan we drove retailed for approximately $298,000.

The Evo 2 is slated to make its official public debut on May 28 in France as part of the second round of the European Super Trofeo series.

