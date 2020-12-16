Lamborghini SC20 one-off has no windows, roof or windshield

The customer that commissioned the SC20 was fully involved in the design process.
The SC20 is Lamborghini's latest one-off creation.
It has no roof, windshield or windows.
The SC20 was engineered by Lambo's Squadra Corse racing division and the carbon-fiber body was designed with aerodynamics in mind.
That huge wing is manually adjustable with three different settings.
The interior is covered in black Alcantara with lots of blue and white accents.
A large central touchscreen is taken from the Centenario and Sian.
The SC20 uses the same 759-hp V12 engine found in the Aventador SVJ on which it's based.
Lamborghini doesn't give any performance figures or price for the SC20.
