Lamborghini SC20 one-off has no windows, roof or windshield

The customer that commissioned the SC20 was fully involved in the design process.

The SC20 is Lamborghini's latest one-off creation.

It has no roof, windshield or windows.

The SC20 was engineered by Lambo's Squadra Corse racing division and the carbon-fiber body was designed with aerodynamics in mind.

That huge wing is manually adjustable with three different settings.

The interior is covered in black Alcantara with lots of blue and white accents.

A large central touchscreen is taken from the Centenario and Sian.

The SC20 uses the same 759-hp V12 engine found in the Aventador SVJ on which it's based.

Lamborghini doesn't give any performance figures or price for the SC20.

Keep scrolling to see more of the Lamborghini SC20.

The 2021 Kia Sorento is pleasant and practical

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E looks like the future

Mercedes-AMG One meets F1 champ Lewis Hamilton

2021 Volkswagen Arteon: A good car gets even better

2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel packs impressive fuel economy

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 is a no-nonsense, high-caliber luxury car

2021 Kia Telluride: All-around excellence

