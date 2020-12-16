Roofless SC20 supercar is Lamborghini's craziest one-off yet

Lamborghini

Roofless (and sometimes windshield-less) supercars are all the rage these days, as evidenced by the Aston Martin V12 Speedster, Bentley Bacalar, McLaren Elva and Ferrari SP Monza cars. But Lamborghini was one of the first to explore the concept in the modern era, first with the Gallardo-based Concept S in 2005 and then the one-off Aventador J built for a customer in 2012. Lamborghini is bringing itself back into the fold with the new SC20, an extreme one-off creation that has no roof, windshield or side windows.

Like the recently unveiled, track-only SCV12 the SC20 has been engineered by Lamborghini's Squadra Corse racing division (hence the SC in the name), while the design was penned by the Centro Stile department. Lamborghini says the customer that commissioned the SC20 was fully involved in the design process from the moment the first sketches were created, so the final product looks exactly as they wanted it to. While the SC20 might just be a one-off, it's a sure bet that many of its design elements will be found on future production Lamborghinis, such as the successor to the Aventador.

Honestly I can't say that the SC20 is pretty or even that good looking. But it's cool, and that's what really matters -- Lamborghini has always been all about extreme visual impact. I do appreciate the SC20's Bianco Fu white paint, which is a relatively subtle color choice for a car like this, and it's nicely set off by the bright Blu Cephus and exposed carbon-fiber accents. The fully bespoke carbon-fiber body was designed with optimum aerodynamics in mind, and it mixes design cues from recent Lambo models like the Sian and the one-off SC18 Alston.

As you'd expect from a Lamborghini there are tons of angles, scoops, vents, strakes and wings. That giant carbon-fiber rear wing is manually adjustable to three different positions, and Lamborghini says elements like the front splitter and hood air intakes are inspired by the Huracan GT3 Evo race car. The rear is the simplest part of the car, with hexagonal LED taillights, two large exhaust tips and a massive diffuser. Aft of the seats are two large roll hoop fairings with integrated vents that sit above the engine.

Unlike the Aventador J, the SC20 doesn't even have a rear-view mirror. It's still got side mirrors, at least, and visibility out the back and sides does seem better than other Lamborghinis. The interior is very similar to the Centenario's, with a large central touchscreen and lots of angular and hexagonal design details. There's tons of Nero Cosmus (black) Alcantara covering nearly every surface that isn't visible carbon fiber, along with lots of Bianco Leda (white) and bright blue accents to tie it together with the exterior. The door handles were machined from solid aluminum, and the air vents were 3D printed.

Lamborghini is keeping technical details fairly close to its proverbial chest, but the company says the SC20 uses a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 making 759 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque, the same engine found in the Aventador SVJ on which the SC20 is based. The SC20 also uses the same seven-speed automated manual and all-wheel-drive system as the Aventador, and it uses 20-inch wheels up front and 21s in the rear. No performance numbers are provided, but with the SC20's likely lower weight, it should best the Aventador SVJ's 2.9-second 0-60-mph time.

A pricetag for the SC20 wasn't announced, but it's gotta be in the millions. Despite the SC20's focus on racetrack performance, Lamborghini says the SC20 is actually legal for road use -- though without a windshield it won't be legal in the US, so the owner must live in a different country.