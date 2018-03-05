Go topless with 640 hp in the Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder sports the same engine as its roof-having sibling -- a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 putting out 640 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque.
It will hustle its way to 62 mph in just 3.1 seconds, and it'll achieve double that speed in 9.3 seconds. Give it enough space, and it'll howl its way up to 202 mph.
The roof can open and close in about 17 seconds at speeds up to 30 mph.
When the top is dropped, there's a tonneau of sorts that appears and helps continue the roofline to the rear of the car, and that cover has a duct that helps reduce turbulence.
It weighs approximately 77 pounds less than a standard Huracán Spyder, and that's after all the new stuff is bolted on.
That's not as big as the 90-pound diet the coupe went on, but it's still darn good.
The honkin' wing out back is fixed, but it works with Lamborghini's ALA active aerodynamics system.
Ducts in front of the wing feed it air to reduce drag, but they can also close when a driver needs all the downforce they can get.
The Lamborghini Huracán Spyder goes on sale this summer.
In the US, it will set you back a cool $308,859.
It weighs approximately 77 pounds less than a standard Huracán Spyder, and that's after all the new stuff is bolted on.