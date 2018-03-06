Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder is fresh off a 77-pound diet

Lamborghini has a hard time turning down an opportunity to bring a bit more sun into its cars. When it unveiled the hardcore Huracán Performante Spyder, it seemed like only a matter of time until its convertible sibling would appear, and now it has.

Lamborghini has chosen the 2018 Geneva Motor Show as the spot to drop its new Huracán Performante Spyder. It sports the same engine as its roof-having sibling -- a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 putting out 640 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. A majority of that torque is available as low as 1,000 rpm, which is pretty nutty.

Then again, the performance figures are pretty nutty, too. The Performante Spyder will hustle its way to 62 mph in just 3.1 seconds, and it'll achieve double that speed in 9.3 seconds. Give it enough space, and it'll howl its way up to 202 mph. It bears repeating that that this is a convertible.

Enlarge Image Lamborghini

It carries over many of the handling benefits of the Performante coupe, too. The honkin' wing out back is fixed, but it works with Lamborghini's ALA active aerodynamics system. Ducts in front of the wing feed it air to reduce drag, but they can also close when a driver needs all the downforce they can get. There's some similar aero trickery going on up front, too.

Hefty reliance on carbon fiber -- it's in the spoilers, rear bumper, engine cover, diffuser and a carbon composite is all over the interior -- means the Performante Spyder isn't just more powerful, it's also lighter. It weighs approximately 77 pounds less than a standard Huracán Spyder, and that's after all the new stuff is bolted on. That's not as big as the 90-pound diet the coupe went on, but it's still darn good.

Speaking of that roof, it'll open and close in about 17 seconds at speeds up to 30 mph. The rear window can be raised and lowered independently. When the top is dropped, there's a tonneau of sorts that appears and helps continue the roofline to the rear of the car, and that cover has a duct that helps reduce turbulence.

Fun fact: There's a bit of a gentleman's agreement between the automakers regarding that speed limit for dropping the top. Instead of attempting to one-up each other over and over until you can operate a convertible top at 175 mph, automakers sort of agreed with each other to cap it around 30 mph.

Convertibles are always more expensive than coupes, and the Huracán Performante Spyder is definitely no exception. While the coupe will set you back $274,390, you'll have to shell out $308,859 if you want to party with your top off. Better scrounge up the dough quickly, because this party kicks off this summer.