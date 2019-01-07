The Lamborghini Huracan Evo is even more aerodynamic

  • Lamborghini Huracán Evo
Lamborghini has updated its V10-powered Huracan, giving the car a new look and more power.

Its 5.2-liter V10 engine now produces the same 640 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque as in the Huracan Performante.

With a dry weight of 3,135 pounds, the supercar scurries to 62 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 202 mph.

The car also adds rear-wheel steering to improve agility, while updated accelerometers and gyroscopes feed more accurate information to the in-car computers.

The Huracan also received a visual refresh that helps with aerodynamics. There's a new front bumper with an integrated splitter and new underbody panels to improve downforce.

The car's side air intakes have been redesigned, and around back, the new exhaust has twin tips mounted high in the bumper.

Lamborghini even redesigned the car's 20-inch wheels. They're wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires.

The color shown here is a new four-layer paint option called Arancio Xanto.

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo goes on sale this spring and will list from $261,274 before any taxes in the US.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo.

