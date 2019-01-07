Lamborghini Huracan Evo debuts with a new look and even more power

Lamborghini

Lamborghini has refreshed its Huracan supercar, rebranding the model the Huracan Evo in the process. The headlining update is that the car now has the same version of its 5.2-liter V10 engine as the earlier Huracan Performante, meaning output figures stand at 640 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque -- gains of 30 horsepower and 29 pound-feet over the prior Huracan LP610-4.

Lamborghini says that the power increase is due in part to the installation of titanium valves and a new exhaust that's said to provide "an emotional and powerful sound." With the Huracan Evo boasting a dry weight of 3,135 pounds, the supercar scurries to 62 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 202 mph. Those performance stats match those of the Performante coupe.

There's a visual refresh to go with that extra power, too, with the Huracan Evo wearing a new front fascia that features wider air inlets with integrated aerodynamic elements. The car's side air intakes have been redesigned, and around back, the new exhaust has twin tips mounted high in the bumper. The 20-inch wheels are a new design, called Aesir, and the paint shown here is a new four-layer color called Arancio Xanto.

Beneath the surface, Lamborghini says more electronics are on board to help the Huracan Evo go around bends faster. The car adds rear-wheel steering to improve agility, while updated accelerometers and gyroscopes feed more accurate information to the in-car computers. The magnetorheological suspension dampers have been updated. It's all controlled through the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata, a central computer that optimizes traction and torque vectoring. Lamborghini says that all the new systems mean the car's electronics can even, in some situations, send power to just one wheel at a time.

Inside the cabin, a new 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It can be optioned with a two-camera telemetry system, too, for recording your on-track exploits. The first deliveries of the new Lamborghini Huracan Evo will begin in the spring, with US pricing starting from $261,274 before taxes.