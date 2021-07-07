/>

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae is the send-off the model deserves

With over 700 horsepower and one of the world's last big, naturally aspirated V12 engines, the Ultimae represents the end of the road for the Aventador.

Kyle Hyatt
The Aventador has been around for a decade now.

And in that time, it's grown more wild and more aggressive.

It is a huge and hugely powerful hypercar, and it's going the way of the dodo.

The Ultimae is the final version of the big, naturally aspirated Lambo.

It will be sold as a coupe and as a roadster, in limited numbers.

It's a combination of the utterly bananas SVJ and the Aventador S.

It combines the mechanics of the former with the styling of the latter.

The end result is, fittingly, maybe the ultimate Aventador.

The models that follow it will likely be faster and kinder to the planet.

But we should still celebrate this particular bull for being the end of old Lamborghini.

