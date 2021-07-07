Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is the last truly old-school bull

Enlarge Image Lamborghini

The Lamborghini Aventador was a landmark model for the Italian supercar maker. It featured the first brand-new V12 engine design since the company's founding in 1963. Its carbon-fiber tub was developed with the help of the University of Washington. In short, it was a big deal when it launched in 2011, and now, 10 years later, it's getting its final iteration, which Lamborghini announced on Wednesday.

The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae will feature 769 horsepower (or 780 metric horsepower, hence its name) and all-wheel drive. It's meant to have the performance of the brutal Aventador SVJ and the looks of the Aventador S. As far as swan songs go, this looks like a good one.

The Ultimae weighs just 3,417 pounds and can sprint to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds. Handling is likely to be good, despite the decision to go with all-wheel drive, thanks to four-wheel steering and a dynamic power steering system. Its brakes are as big and as carbon ceramic as you'd expect. Unfortunately, the Aventador's single-clutch seven-speed gearbox is once again along for the ride, too.

Lamborghini plans to produce just 350 coupes and 250 roadsters before the Ultimae goes out of production, which is a decent amount as far as Aventador production numbers are concerned. The model is set to make its public debut during the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Pricing has yet to be announced, though we'd naturally expect it to live somewhere deep in six-figure territory, and Lamborghini is keeping the on-sale date a mystery as well.