2022 Kia EV6 revealed for US: Lands early next year with 300 miles of range

It's becoming clear 2021 is the end of the beginning for electric cars as numerous automakers continue to reveal new EVs. Mark down Kia as the latest as its US reveal for the 2022 EV6 took place on Tuesday. Although Kia showed its first purpose-built electric car back in March, we now have some of the specifics on what to expect from the car here, and that includes an estimated 300-mile range and up to 576 horsepower from the EV6 GT variant. It all comes together with help from Hyundai-Kia's E-GMP platform.

In the US, Kia plans to offer the EV6 with either a 77.4 kilowatt-hour battery or smaller 58 kWh battery. From least to most powerful, there will be two rear-wheel drive versions: one with the 58 kWh battery that helps make 167 hp, and another with the 77.4 kWh battery that works to produce 218 hp. Both use a single electric motor. Moving into an all-wheel drive EV6, power increases to 313 hp with two electric motors and the 77.4 kWh battery onboard. (The 58 kWh battery is not available if you want all-wheel traction.) Topping things off is the Kia's darling EV6, the GT. Here, the big battery works with dual electric motors to spin out 576 hp, and should scoot the EV from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, according to Kia.

Kia didn't talk about specific range ratings for each version, but promised 300 miles will be achievable in multiple configurations. Expect the best range from the RWD models, and the worst from the sporty GT model. The good news is charging should be a real breeze since the EV6 sports the brand's nifty multi-charging system for 400- and 800-volt DC fast charging. When plugged into a 350 kilowatt fast charger, expect 70 miles of range added to the battery in just five minutes, while an 80% charge happens in under 18 minutes, Kia said. At home, an onboard 11 kW charger for Level 2 charging is pretty quick and charges the EV6 with the larger battery fully in about seven hours -- perfect for overnight juice-up sessions.

If you have a fellow EV owner in trouble, the modern equivalent of stopping by with a gas canister comes with the EV6 in the form of vehicle-to-vehicle charging. Thanks to the car's Integrated Charging Control Unit, the EV6 can act like a generator to charge another EV as if it's plugged into a 110-volt outlet. It can also power appliances and assorted equipment for up to 36 hours. Neat.

With room for 53.5 cubic-feet of stuff with the second row of seats folded down, the EV6 is pretty spacious, rivaling subcompact SUVs for room with the seat down. Leave them up and you'll find 27.7 cu.-ft. Kia's also proud of the extensive use of recycled plastics to manufacture the interior and 100% vegan leather in various trim configurations.

There's no shortage of technology inside. While we don't know what exactly will come standard on the cheapest of EV6 models, dual 12-inch displays make up the cockpit with an augmented reality head-up display to project information on the windshield. Wireless phone charging, a Wi-Fi hotspot, over-the-air update capability and more modern gadgetry create a car flush with everything the techiest of tech folks want or need. On the active safety front, an array of driver-assist functions from the typical automatic emergency braking to Kia's excellent Highway Driving Assistant, the EV6 boasts a laundry list of gear. The car will even offer sensors to let drivers know if traffic is approaching as they open their door, and Smart Park is onboard to show off for your friends.

Kia plans to launch the first EV6 models in the US early next year with an applicably named First Edition. These will be fully loaded cars with all the bells and whistles, plus some unique exterior cues like black wheel arches and an exclusive yellow color. If you want one of the 1,500 of them being produced, preorders open June 3. If you need an EV6 GT, you'll be waiting until nearly the end of 2022 to take delivery. Between now and then, we can't wait for seat time in the EV6.