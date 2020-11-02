Jeep Gladiator Top Dog will take you mountain biking and grill lunch

Everything you need for an off-road day trip is right here.

Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
The Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept isn't just for the dogs -- it's for the adventurous off-roading type.

Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
You could put a dog in here, but the storage is really for a bunch of mountain bike gear.

Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Jeep and Mopar focused on ways of carrying tools and equipment for mountain bikers with this concept.

Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
It's ready to hit the trails with 37-inch mud-terrain tires and 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels.

Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Fox shocks and a 2-inch lift also help.

Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Jeep created some concept steel fender flares to toughen the truck up.

Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Lots of lights help keep things illuminated.

Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Since this is a machine for mountain bikers, there's lots of storage over the cab, too.

Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
The flat bed comes from PCOR with a ton of storage.

Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Yes, that's an electric hot dog griller.

Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Gladiator Top Dog concept!

Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
