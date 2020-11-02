Everything you need for an off-road day trip is right here.
The Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept isn't just for the dogs -- it's for the adventurous off-roading type.
You could put a dog in here, but the storage is really for a bunch of mountain bike gear.
Jeep and Mopar focused on ways of carrying tools and equipment for mountain bikers with this concept.
It's ready to hit the trails with 37-inch mud-terrain tires and 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels.
Fox shocks and a 2-inch lift also help.
Jeep created some concept steel fender flares to toughen the truck up.
Lots of lights help keep things illuminated.
Since this is a machine for mountain bikers, there's lots of storage over the cab, too.
The flat bed comes from PCOR with a ton of storage.
Yes, that's an electric hot dog griller.
Discuss: Jeep Gladiator Top Dog will take you mountain biking and grill lunch
