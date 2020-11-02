Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept loads up on off-road gear -- and a place to grill hot dogs?

Enlarge Image Jeep

What has tons of off-road gear, storage for mountain biking fans and an electric hot dog griller onboard? The Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept, that's what. Jeep revealed the concept on Monday, and it most definitely was meant for the 2020 SEMA Show, which has gone virtual in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

As is the norm for SEMA concepts, Jeep packed the Gladiator with a bushel of performance parts to showcase the Mopar catalog of accessories and other goods. Specifically, there are 20 Jeep performance parts with a focus on appealing to mountain bikers. That's apparent in the rear, where the truck bed features a custom box from PCOR. The flat-bed system includes pullout drawers on the passenger side of the compartment to store all sorts of tools Jeep and Mopar identified as important assets for bikers taking to the trail. There are also numerous areas for exterior lighting and power supplies.

On the driver's side of the bed, lunch is served. For real. A fridge and an electric hot dog grill find a home here to provide drivers and riders a chance to refuel before their next trek, the brand said. It's very approopriate for a SEMA concept. Above the cab are two racks to hold bicycles and other equipment, and storage compartments include traction mats for vehicle recovery efforts if the going gets a little too tough.

It'll probably be rather difficult to get stuck in the Gladiator Top Dog concept, though. Aside from all the storage and cafeteria-esque features, the truck features a JPP 2-inch lift kit with Fox shocks. Knobby 37-inch BF Goodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires also wrap 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels. To toughen things up in general, Jeep and Mopar created concept steel fender flares and the front fascia dons a Rubicon bumper with a winch system that can handle up to 8,000 pounds.

Elsewhere, the typical assortment of accessories is present. It has a snorkel, rock rails, LED lights to illuminate areas and Jeep even tossed in a second winch at the rear of the Gladiator Top Dog. One final nod to the Top Dog? The brand painted the truck a color called K9 blue and the same color weaves its way throughout interior accents.

We likely won't see this specific vehicle head to production as is, but we could see some accessories bundled for a special edition of sorts in the future. If you like it, Jeep will want to know, so raise your hand if you want to grill hot dogs in your future Gladiator.