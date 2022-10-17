Jeep Avenger 4x4 Concept Is More Electric Forbidden Fruit

Jeep on Monday unveiled the Avenger 4x4 Concept at the 2022 Paris Motor Show.
As the name suggests, the concept's premise is pretty straightforward -- it's basically a beefier, four-wheel-drive version of the two-wheel-drive Avenger EV destined for European markets.
The body picks up a pair of tow hooks and chunky all-terrain tires.
Its front and rear tracks have been widened, as have the bumpers.
Those bumpers also boost the Avenger 4x4's capability, increasing its approach and departure angles to 21 and 34 degrees, respectively.