X
Jeep Avenger 4x4 Concept Is More Electric Forbidden Fruit

Europe is one lucky duck.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
Jeep Avenger 4x4 Concept
1 of 5 Jeep

Jeep on Monday unveiled the Avenger 4x4 Concept at the 2022 Paris Motor Show.     

Jeep Avenger 4x4 Concept
2 of 5 Jeep

As the name suggests, the concept's premise is pretty straightforward -- it's basically a beefier, four-wheel-drive version of the two-wheel-drive Avenger EV destined for European markets.    

Jeep Avenger 4x4 Concept
3 of 5 Jeep

The body picks up a pair of tow hooks and chunky all-terrain tires.     

Jeep Avenger 4x4 Concept
4 of 5 Jeep

Its front and rear tracks have been widened, as have the bumpers.     

Jeep Avenger 4x4 Concept
5 of 5 Jeep

Those bumpers also boost the Avenger 4x4's capability, increasing its approach and departure angles to 21 and 34 degrees, respectively.     

