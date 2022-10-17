Jeep Avenger 4x4 Concept Is an EV Ready for the Rough Stuff

It's a darn shame that the US won't be privy to the all-electric Jeep Avenger compact SUV that made its debut in September. And now, at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, parent company Stellantis is twisting the knife in our collective stateside wound by unveiling a rugged concept that builds on the production-spec Avenger in some cool ways.

Jeep on Monday unveiled the Avenger 4x4 Concept at the 2022 Paris Motor Show. As the name suggests, the concept's premise is pretty straightforward -- it's basically a beefier, four-wheel-drive version of the two-wheel-drive Avenger EV destined for European markets. It may not be as outright dirt-friendly as models carrying the Rubicon designation, but it sure looks ready for the rough stuff either way.

The Avenger 4x4 Concept's aesthetics match its off-road aspirations. The body picks up a pair of tow hooks and chunky all-terrain tires. Its front and rear tracks have been widened, as have the bumpers. Those bumpers also boost the Avenger 4x4's capability, increasinging its approach and departure angles to 21 and 34 degrees, respectively. Its ground clearance borders on 8 inches, now, as well. Flood lights and a cool new roof-mounted cargo system round out the changes.

For some context, the production version of the Jeep Avenger EV relies on a single electric motor powering the front wheels. It produces 156 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque. Adding a second motor to the rear axle would likely see those figures rise in a big way. Of course, that would likely come with a range penalty. The production-spec Avenger's 54-kilowatt-hour battery should be good for an estimated 248 miles by European WLTP estimates, rising to 342 miles in urban environments alone, but adding another electric motor would obviously eat into those FWD range estimates.

While the US might not ever see the Avenger, there are still some cool all-electric Jeep models headed our way. On the larger side, we have the tentatively named Wagoneer S, essentially an EV version of the big-boy Wagoneer currently on sale. Those hunting for something older-school will appreciate the Recon, a ruggedly styled EV that boasts rectilinear design elements and a size similar to the modern Wrangler.