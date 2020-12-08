Jaguar F-Type honors its predecessor, the E-Type in classy fashion

Loving the green color, big time.

Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition
The Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition is here to celebrate the past, specifically, the E-Type of yore.

Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition
The color is Sherwood Green.

Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition
It's an original E-Type color not seen on a production Jaguar since the 1960s.

Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition
It looks mighty fine.

Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition
Inside, it's a black and tan scheme that compliments the green color well.

Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition
The F-Type Heritage 60 Edition shares a special badge with the continuation E-Type models Jaguar plans to build, too.

Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition
Special plates are present inside.

Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition
Overall, this is a classy celebratory car.

Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition
The brand plans to build 60 of these cars with prices to come in the future.

