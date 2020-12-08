Jaguar F-Type salutes E-Type's 60th anniversary with a lovely special edition

It's fun to see how automakers celebrate some of their past icons because sometimes they really knock it out of the park. Color me impressed with the Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition because I think it does a stupendous job honoring the beloved E-Type of the last century.
Jaguar on Tuesday revealed the special F-Type that it will limit to just 60 cars in honor of the E-Type 60th anniversary. Based on the F-Type R with the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 and 575 horsepower, the brand's SV Bespoke division took the car under its wings to create a classy cat. The exterior color is Sherwood Green, an OG E-Type color Jaguar hasn't placed on a car since the 1960s. Black 20-inch wheels play well with a mix of chrome and gloss black exterior trim. Matching the champagne-looking green hue is a two-tone Caraway and Ebony Windsor interior. In other words, it's tan and black, but it looks great. A special aluminum console finish also harkens back to the E-Type's rearview mirror casing. A thoughtful, if not obscure, nod.
Plenty of special badges and seat debossing find their way to the car, but one in particular is really cool. The F-Type Heritage 60 Edition and the limited-run, continuation series E-Type 60 models share a badge to link the two together further. An interior plaque will also remind owners their car is one of 60.
Jaguar plans to announce prices and availability at a later date, but for the Jaguar enthusiast, this doesn't look like a special edition to mix. And you can celebrate with either an F-Type coupe or convertible, at that.